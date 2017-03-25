A University of British Columbia study found that those teenagers who avoided the recommended daily activity had much weaker bones than their peers. ...
Dominion Public Building at 1 Front St. W., was purchased by Larco Investments, a Vancouver-based developer for $275.1 million, Canada Lands Company confirmed on Thursday.... ...
When you think about escorting, you usually think about cheesy ads in the back of a newspaper. They often read: "High-class female escorts and companions," or "Class ...
The Children of the Street Society are drawing attention to the issue of sexual extortion with warning prompts fitted over naked pictures of youth. (Children of the Street Society) <br> ...
A man working in the forest on British Columbia's central coast was mauled by a grizzly Wednesday. Sgt. Scott Norris with the B.C. Conservation Officer Service says other crew ...
Six people were rescued after their boat ran aground near Tofino late Thursday night. Troy Haddock with the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Victoria said they receiv ...
Two children got an impromptu boating lesson Thursday night, after two adults piloting their boat fell overboard in Cowichan Bay. John Sartisohn with the Join ...
They may be hungry, horny or busy building a nest for their young. Those are some of the reasons woodpeckers might be pecking against the walls of your home in spring, according to ...
Developer Brad Lamb, who currently has 15 buildings in various stages of development in Toronto, said a foreign buyers tax would be detrimental to the whole country. (CBC) ... ...
PanARMENIAN.Net - IFC Films has acquired the independent drama "Wakefield", starring Bryan Cranston and Jennifer Garner, for a May 19 theatrical release and a May 26 VOD launch, Variety said.The fil
{{item.DESC | limitTo:100}} ...
{{item.DESC | limitTo:100}} ...
Get a daily dose of Vancouver Star news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Vancouver Star.More Information
{{item.DESC | limitTo:100}}
Jon Favreau’s The Jungle Book is being described as a live-action updating of Disney’s 1967 classic animated film, and that description is both testament to how well the film works and how thoroughly blurred the divide between the “real” and the computer-generated has become...Read More
dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitatiton..Read More